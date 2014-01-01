‘Our administrations became six years younger,’ President Ghani

- Home
KABUL: President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani held a meeting to discuss the capacities and challenges facing by youth at the Presidential Palace, his office said in a statement.
According to the statement, President Ghani has said the government was responsible to provide reasonable response to the questions raised by the youth.
Addressing a youth gathering on Wednesday evening, the president said different thoughts and ideas shared during the gathering should be brought together so that unified strategy for the solution of youth problems could be developed, the statement added.
He said unemployment, lack of opportunities and trainings were the main issues being faced by the youth portion of society.
The president thanked the participants of gathering, saying the government had created job opportunities for youth and more talented youth had been injected in the government institutions.
President Ghani said the government should have reasonable answer to the questions raised by youth to ensure the presence of youth and different places. Deputy Minister of Information and Culture on Youth Affairs, Dr. Kamal Sadaat, Ahmad Nader Naderi, head of independent administrative reforms and civil services commission, Yama Yari, acting minister of public works, Asadullah Zamir, the minister of agriculture, Shahzad Aryoubi, the acting minister of telecommunications and information technology, and some other officials also shared their views in the respect. The Kabul Times
