‘Our administrations became six years younger,’ President Ghani

KABUL: President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani held a meeting to discuss the capacities and challenges facing by youth at the Presidential Palace, his office said in a statement.

According to the statement, President Ghani has said the government was responsible to provide reasonable response to the questions raised by the youth.

Addressing a youth gathering on Wednesday evening, the president said different thoughts and ideas shared during the gathering should be brought together so that unified strategy for the solution of youth problems could be developed, the statement added.

He said unemployment, lack of opportunities and trainings were the main issues being faced by the youth portion of society.

The president thanked the participants of gathering, saying the government had created job opportunities for youth and more talented youth had been injected in the government institutions.