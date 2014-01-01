Political behavior before fighting corruption problematic, CE Abdullah

KABUL: Speaking at a joint conference of ‘Fighting Corruption in Defense and Security Sector’, Chief Executive Dr. Abdullah Abdullah said corruption should not be behaved politically, otherwise, it would make the problem bigger, CE office said in a statement.

According to the statement, during the conference, CE Abdullah said he was shocked to see weapons and equipment of the security forces being sold.Corruption in security and defense agencies is shocking but the Afghan government has a firm will to weed out the scourge, said Chief Executive, Dr. Abdullah Abdullah.The session was opened by President Ashraf Ghani last Tuesday. The Attorney General’s Office and the Defense Ministry signed a number of joint agreements for a stern campaign against endemic corruption in the security apparatus.Dr. Abdullah said at the conference that the selling of military equipment is a “national treason”, adding that corruption in security agencies will damage the sacrifices and dedication of the Afghan forces. “The sale of equipment and weapons is shocking,” CE Abdullah said. “The law should be enforced equally on all. If any neglect occurs, be sure the people will think the law has been abused.”Participants of the summit spoke out about the ways to fight corruption in the security bodies.The Attorney General Farid Hamidi said corruption was a major threat facing soldiers. “You (soldiers) are awake at nights to enable the men and women in this country to go to school and university, to let the children smile. All this are because of your courage and sacrifice,” he said.At the end, Dr. Abdullah Abdullah vowed to attorney generals and security officials that the government is decisive in fighting corruption, but this is not a one day task. The Kabul Times