MoIC appreciates a number of female engineers, architectures

KABUL: Acting Minister of Information and Culture, Associate Prof. Sayeda Mojgan Mostafavi appreciated a number of female engineers and architectures working in Dar-ul-Aman reconstruction project and dedicated appreciation letters to them, Bakhtar News Agency (BNA) reported.

According to the agency, representing others, Dr. Sayed Reza Hussaini, manager of the project thanked the ministry of information and culture for the attention and said 25 percent of Dar-ul- Aman project’s engineers and architectures were women.

He added the project has been started last year and would be completed two years later on Asad 28th, BNA added.

According to another report, a scientific session of ‘Media and Immigration’ initiated by the ministry of refugees and repatriations in cooperation with peace, media and good governance institute held in Kabul.

At the outset, the minister of refugees said media played effective role in illegal immigrations’ impacts.

The session was attended by Acting Minister of Information and Culture, Associate Prof. Sayeda Mojgan Mostafavi during which she said, “Media are the society’s guide and they play double role before decreasing illegal immigration’s rate and its risks.”