Taliban open new chapter of crimes in Mirza Olang

KABUL: Afghanistan Reforms Association combined of civil society activists and correspondents by condemning recent crime of Taliban group in Mirza Olang valley of Sar-e-Pul’s Sayad district has named the month of Asad as black month of the year.

In a gathering held the other day in Kabul with participation of deputy minister of publications for information and culture and a number of civil society activists, correspondents and cultural figures, Taliban crimes titled ‘Taliban and two decades of the group’s crimes from north to Mirza Olang’ were discussed.

They said that Taliban by carrying out their recent crime in Mirza Olang have opened new chapter of their crimes.

They warned that the government should have serious and strict reaction over recent crimes of Taliban in the country and delivered a clear message to the Taliban group that the people of Afghanistan would never surrender to their crimes, instead they would keep unity and solidarity among each other.