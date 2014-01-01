National dialogues & consensus needed to fight corruption, President Ghani

KABUL: President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani participated and delivered yesterday in joint anti-corruption conference in the country’s defense and security sector.

In the conference, the country’s President first offered his deep condolence and sympathy to Mirzawalang incident’s victim families and said, “Enemies of the people have shown that they do not recognize the border of Afghani-hood, humanity and Islamism and each pain of the affected families is my pain and I promise that Afghan national defense and security forces will take revenge from them”.

“The crime happened in Mirawalang is a new sample of change in type of war in the country as other similar examples of such crimes had occurred in Kabul, Herat and Ghor”, the President said, adding that the main reason of change in crimes of the enemies was the defeat they suffered in face to face war with our defense and security forces in battle fields.

The country’s President further said that the enemies of the people have been suppressed in Taiwara, Janikhil, Kohistanat and other parts of the country and defeated by Afghan national defense and security forces; therefore, for compensation of their defeats, they were killing worshipers, teachers, farmers and other innocent Afghans in the country.

Related to reforms in defense and security sector, President Ghani said, “It is the only option we have and without that no security and development plans will be implemented”, stressing that they have identified causes of corruption and detected modality of executing the reforms and with the support of the people they could prevent from corrupted figures in this sector.

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani stressed that only defense and security organs and other relevant institutions could not succeed in bringing reforms, but national dialogues and consensus were needed to strengthen the system for counterterrorism in the country.

“A transparency and punishments mechanism should be created to review cases and accusations made against honest individuals”, the country’s President said.

He considered holding the conference as participation of institutions in counter corruption effort, stressing that all government institutions should be responsive.

“I and Dr. Abdullah Abdullah and Ustad Sarwar Danesh have strong determination for counter corruption effort in the country are going forward with a unique vision in this regard”, President Ghani asserted, adding that anybody who was interfering in court affairs would be considered as a kind of corruption and would not be acceptable.

In the conference, MoU was signed between AGO, MoD, MoE and NDS in order to fight against corruption in the country.