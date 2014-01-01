NPC approves 4 contracts worth 2 billion afg

KABUL: Presided over by President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, the session of national procurement commission was held yesterday at presidential palace.

In the session, four contracts including the contract for construction of 6th section of Dushi – Bamyan road with the length of 25 km and total cost of 2 billion AFG were approved. Other contracts approved in the session were procurement of medical oxygen relevant to MoPH and laboratory equipment for MoHE – related higher education organizations, approval of suggestive draft of MoWE and World Bank in connection with starting work on first section of CASA- 1000 project and time modification and modality of completion of remained works of five modern slaughter houses suggested by ministry of agriculture, irrigation and livestock.

Meanwhile, the commission rejected suggested contract of bedding equipment of MoPH and instructed that new process should be followed for bidding. The session was attended by chief executive Dr. Abdullah Abdullah, ministers of finance and justice, officials of national procurement authority, SIGAR and Senate’s national economy and finance commissions.