Digital passport issuing center opened in MoFA for Afghan refugees

By KT 2 hours 2 minutes ago
 KABUL: Digital passport issuing center was opened for Afghan refugees to Pakistan and Iran in MoFA by minister of foreign affairs Salahuddin Rabbani and representatives for NSC, MoI, MoF, MoRRA and population registration center.
Based on decision of national unity government and for addressing problem of identification document of Afghan refugees in Pakistan and Iran, it is determined that after specification of their identification, in cooperation with Afghanistan political and consulate offices at the two countries, necessary information will be sent to center through new system opened yesterday and digitalized passports are published in directorate of consulate affairs for MoFA and sent and distributed in the respective countries.
It is determined that during the coming two years, digitalized passports will be issued through this center to more than 2.5 million Afghan refugees in Pakistan and Iran.
The Kabul Times 
 

