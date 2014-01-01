Up to 14,000 jobs to be created for Afghans through Swedish funded projects in Afghanistan

Minister of MoRRD, Durani and Sweden’s ambassador to Afghanistan Mr. Sjöberg appeared in a joint press conference on Sweden’s fund for Afghanistan at the government media center (GMC) sharing job creation for thousands of Afghans displaced internally, a statement said Tuesday.

Providing job for women led poor families to help empower them and boost their confidence, was also among the issues discussed by the minister at the press conference, said the statement. Durani explained the areas which fund would be expended by various development & maintenance projects. He expressed gratitude and released thankful message to Sweden which had been starting cooperation to help Afghan people since 1980. Swedish development cooperation with Afghanistan aims to help people living in poverty, particularly women and girls, to improve their living conditions in a peaceful and democratic society, and Sweden cooperation concentrated on the aspects of Education, Health & Agriculture, added Durani.

Durani continued and said: Sweden continues supporting Afghanistan and once again committed to release fund USD 9mln to create job opportunities for internal displaced, immigrants and those who are living in damaged areas around Afghanistan.

This amount will be expended through Citizen Charter Program, by MoRRD. The project will covers over 228 villages throughout Afghanistan, and around 542 new job opportunities would be created for over 13 thousands applicants. On the other hand the amount to expend in three phases for 34 provinces.

Mr. Durani continued, another big project with budget of USD 91 mln had been expended through National Solidarity Program (NSP), which covers around 9978 councils, and 13mln working hours had been made for over 77 thousand job opportunities.

Mr. Anders Sjöberg, Swedish ambassador in Afghanistan announced Sweden long term commitments to Afghanistan till 2014 and said: “We are committed to support Afghan people, especially internal displaced, and immigrants, as we supported from MCCG program to improve the living situation of people. We will help MoRRD to expend the amount in order to create new job opportunities for rural residents.” It is worth mentioning Sweden will support MCCG program through World Bank, and ARTF, as over USD 9mln allocated for this project, added Sjöberg.

About what kind of job opportunities would be created, and which aspect focused on, he said according to primary estimation, applicants from over 228 villages will get benefits from the project. On the other hand job opportunities would be created on the area of maintenance and development projects, including re-building roads. “We will focus on projects will reinforce economic growth and development in Afghanistan,” the statement concluded.