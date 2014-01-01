Pak Prime Minister vows joint work in war on terror

KABUL: President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Mohammad Ashraf Ghani in a telephonic conversation, congratulated Shahid Khaqan Abbasi as the new Pakistan’s Prime Minister and expressed his stratification over the smooth transition saying, it was good democracy in the neighboring country, the presidential palace said in a statement Tuesday.

Prime Minister Abbasi thanked President Ghani and said that terrorism was a common threat for both countries. “We will work together to eliminate this menace from the region,” said the statement.

Both leaders also resolved that the will work together to address the challenge of energy in the region and improve the economic conditions in Afghanistan and Pakistan.