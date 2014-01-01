Book ‘’Realities of Life’ published in Kabul

KABUL: The second volume of book titled ‘’Realities of life’ written by Nasir Ahmad Mazloomyar has been published in Kabul.

The book encompassing social and cultural issues of youth has been published in 120 pages. Various issues such as responsibility of youth in life, self-ejaculation and addressing this problem, ways for counter youth problems, realities and specifications of youth’s life are discussed in the book. Nasir Ahmad Mazloomyar, aged 18, is the country’s young and talented writer and studying at 10th class of commerce institute in Kabul.