US assures continued support to Afghanistan

KABUL: President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani met US Acting Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs and Acting Special Representative to Afghanistan and Pakistan, Alice Wells at his office the other day, the president press office said in a statement.

In the meeting, both sides exchanged views on key issues particularly Afghanistan and regional security, according to the agency.

Both sides also discussed ways to ensure peace and stability in Afghanistan, the statement added.

A statement from the US embassy said Ambassador Wells also engaged with Resolute Support Commander General John W. Nicholson and other coalition partners during a two-day visit to Kabul.

Wells underscored US support for Afghanistan’s economic and political modernization, stability, and efforts to promote national reconciliation.