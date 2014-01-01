President Ghani praises Special Forces’ successes

KABUL: In a meeting with Special Forces’ units, President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani lauded their bravery and efforts in suppressing the enemies, the president press office said in a statement.

President Ashraf Ghani on Sunday met with the heads of Special Forces units at the presidential palace and said “the Afghan special forces were succeeding in preventing enemy threats in the country,” the statement added. “With the efforts of these troops, the country’s enemies are not able to attain their goals,” the president said. He added that “the Afghan government also thanks its international allies for their training and provision of equipment to special forces.”President Ghani praised the special forces of the country and rewarded them with a month’s super-skill salary for their efforts in countering the threat.At the end, the president thanked the international allies’ cooperation in training and equipping of the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) particularly the Special Forces. The Kabul Times