Prince Ehsanullah’s praying ceremony held

KABUL: President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani attended a praying ceremony of Prince Eng. Ehsanullah son of King Amanullah Khan held at the presidential palace on Monday, his office said in a statement.

The ceremony was attended by Princess Hindia and some other family members of King Amanullah Khan, Chief Justice Sayed Yousuf Halim, a number of cabinet members, presidential advisors, former president Hamid Karzai and some other high-ranking government officials, during which they prayed for the soul of the late. At the end, Princess Hindia briefed about late Prince Ehsanullah characteristics and thanked the president for attending her brothers’ praying ceremony, the statement added.