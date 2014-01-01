  • Email to a friend Email to a friend
Home | National | UNAMA finalizes its strategic review

UNAMA finalizes its strategic review

By KT 2 hours 6 minutes ago
 KABUL: UNAMA chief Yamamoto called on chief executive Dr. Abdullah Abdullah. In the meeting, UNAMA chief said that they had finalized their strategic review, adding that UNAMA by its new strategy would focus on peace issue in Afghanistan and put it as top priority.

 

He further said that UNAMA would also work to increase coordination between UN agencies and other donor agencies.

 

Considering recent elections preparatory sessions headed by chief executive as effective, Yamamoto asked for continuing such sessions.

 

Afterwards, the country’s chief executive expressed happiness over finalization of UNAMA strategic review, adding that national unity government was paying further attention to peace efforts besides security efforts. 

 

The Kabul Times 

 

