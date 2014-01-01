Contract on radar system surveillance signed

KABUL: A contract costing 24 million euro was signed between representatives from Afghanistan and Germany in a ceremony attended by President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, at the presidential palace on Sunday, his office said.

Director of independent civil aviation, Mahmoud Shah Habibi and German Marketing Chief, Alex Daly

, have signed the contract costing up to 24 million euro, with each year of the cost for surveillance reaching to 8.484 million euro, the execution of which, a statement from the presidential press office said, would help air-traffic service increase and the flights’ takeoff of higher than 29,000 feet.

“The plan, after execution would also ensure the country’s air-traffic safety on the Radar sphere and provide further opportunity for the air-capacity as well,” said the statement adding the project after execution would decrease fuel consumption and most importantly create wide distance between the flying planes.

The annual revenue of the country’s airspace, which was only 40 million USD in 2016, would soar higher to 58 million dollar each year, after the activation of the system.