Czeck Republic to continue air cooperation with Afghanistan

KABUL: Miroslav Toman, Czech Republic outgoing ambassador to Kabul in a farewell meeting with chief executive Dr. Abdullah Abdullah assured of his country’s continued cooperation with Afghanistan in strengthening of Afghan air force. He added that his country had trained more than 100 Afghan pilots and repaired four helicopters for Afghan air force.

In the meeting, the country’s chief executive praised the Czech Republic outgoing ambassador for strengthening mutual relations between the two countries and wished him further successes in his coming careers.

Chief executive also recalled that Czech Republic had sufficient experiences in city transport section and asked for cooperation with Afghanistan in this field.