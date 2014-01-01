US new strategy for Afghanistan to be soon finalized, US official

KABUL: US acting Deputy Secretary of State and acting special representative to Afghanistan and Pakistan affairs called on Vice President Sarwar Danesh yesterday.

In the meeting, vice president while praising the US government for supporting the people and government of Afghanistan considered the United States as one of the key partners of Afghanistan, asserting that both countries had joint mission in fight against terrorism.

Hoping that the US new strategy would be soon finalized, vice president Sarwar Danesh said the US new strategy was significant not only for Afghanistan but also for countries in the region and it was anticipated that by overall review the US government would execute and codify its new strategy for Afghanistan.

In another part of the meeting in which holding parliamentary elections and other relevant issues were discussed, vice president considered elections process as one of the key and joint accomplishments of Afghanistan government and the international community in the past 15 years, adding that delay in holding the elections would be considered as failure for Afghanistan government and its international partners.

Related to maintaining peace and stability in the country, Danesh also said that national unity government’s stance in connection with talks with armed opponents was clear, asserting that the high peace council has resumed its work, but reaching to peace and stability was not possible unless honest cooperation of regional countries in particular neighboring countries of Afghanistan.

In the meeting, the US acting special representative to Afghanistan and Pakistan affairs Alice Wells said that US new strategy for Afghanistan was underway and would be soon finalized.

US acting representative to Afghanistan and Pakistan affairs said that holding parliamentary elections on its due time were the NUG commitments and stressed on maintaining transparency of the elections. He assured of US continued support in fight against terrorism in the country.