President Ghani congratulates Rouhani on re-election as Iranian President

KABUL: At the head of a high-level delegation, President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani on Saturday flew to Tehran, the capital of Iran, to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Iranian president, Dr. Hassan Rouhani, a presidential statement said yesterday.

Upon his arrival to Tehran, President Ghani and his accompanied delegation met President Rouhani. The Iranian president expressed sympathy over the recent deadliest terrorist attacks in Afghanistan which led to killing of a dozens of innocent civilians.

Recalling historical ties between the two countries, President Rouhani said his country was ready to help Afghanistan in restoring peace and stability. He said his country had experience of the imposed war and could easily understand the situation in Afghanistan, adding his country had accommodated thousands of Afghans since decades.

President Rouhani said Herat and Chabahar port could be a good commercial hub for the two countries, adding his country was ready to help Afghanistan in mining, agriculture, commerce and education spheres.

Congratulating Rouhani’s reelection as the president of Islamic Republic of Iran, President Ghani said Daesh was defeated in Iraq and has been seeking ways to insecure other regional countries, asking Iran for a joint cooperation against Daesh threats.

President Ghani said Afghan forces were heavily fighting Daesh terrorists, and the group has been defeated in Afghan villages, adding the terrorists nowadays carrying attacks on public places to further show their weaknesses.

Pointing to security of borders, the president said the bordering areas should be secured as the terrorists and drug traffickers using such ways for their vicious goals. The president said Afghanistan was trying to change the country into connecting point for Iran, central Asia and that of China.

The president also said Afghanistan was easing passport and Tazkira for the Afghan refugees so that to find their exact number.

The two presidents also discussed issues related to mutual interests, including fight against drug traffickers, addiction, environment and transit.

Dr. Mohammad Hamyon Qayyumi, senior advisor to the president on infrastructure affairs and Shah Hussain Mortazavi, acting head of the Presidential Palace’s media office accompanied President Ghani during his visit to Iran.