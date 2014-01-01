Enemies trying to disunite Afghans, President Ghani

HERAT CITY: To express sympathy with the recent victims’ families, President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani visited Herat on Friday and attended a praying ceremony, the president press office said in a statement.

According to the statement, while expressing condolences to martyrs’ families, the president said the enemies have never spared any effort to create discord among the Afghans, but they have never succeeded to reach their goal.

Representing martyrs’ families, Yaqoubi welcomed the president and his accompanied delegation, adding you have healed the martyr families’ wounds with coming to Herat, the statement added.

The president, who met families of the victims, said the proposed committee would evaluate the situation in the province. Public support was needed to thwart attacks on sacred places, he stressed.

He called Herat a center of skills and capacities, calling for evolving a mechanism to make use of that potential. By assaulting mosques, the Taliban wanted to fuel sectarian tensions among the people, he alleged.

President Ghani said the Afghans, who had tragedies over the past 40 years, needed to come out of the crisis. They needed a strong will and support to deal with the present challenges, the president believed.

The victims’ families urged the president to investigate the mosque assault. The president promised to bring to justice the security officials who demonstrated negligence.

After the praying ceremony, the president met with Herat governor, Mohammad Asif during which he heard the recent report of local administration.

In a separate meeting, the president met a member of Afghan girls’ robotic team Fatima Qaderian, during which he condoled her the martyrdom of her father in the recent terrorist attack in Herat.

The president heard Fatima’s demands and instructed the Herat governor to meet her family and arrange their main demands and send it to presidential office.