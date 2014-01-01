  • Email to a friend Email to a friend
Govt. determined to address Kunduz peoples' problems, Dr. Abdullah

Govt. determined to address Kunduz peoples’ problems, Dr. Abdullah

By KT 3 hours 19 minutes ago
 KABUL: Chief Executive Dr. Abdullah Abdullah met a number of elders from Kunduz province, hearing their problems and demands, a statement from the chief executive office said yesterday.
The Kunduz elders presented their demands on improving security, better public services and reconstruction process to Dr. Abdullah, asking government to urgently address their problems, the statement added.
The elders said was expecting National Unity Government to take practical steps and address their problems.
Meanwhile Dr. Abdullah said government was determined to address their problems, saying National Unity Government would spare no effort to solve their problems, the statement concluded.
