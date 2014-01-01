'Kabul Green Area' plan to change Kabul citizens’ life, President Ghani

KABUL: President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, Mohammad Ashraf Ghani in a meeting held at the presidential palace to review a plan on the Kabul city green area, said the plan would help change the life of the capital residents, a statement said Friday.

The meeting was attended by a number officials from the development administration for the capital zone and the donor countries, in which Ilham Hotaki, the head of administration presented the draft and said implementation of the plan would help the Kabul citizens and diplomatic enclave residents enjoy more safety and security, according to the statement.

“In the said plan, short and long-term measures had been made, the application of which would help five areas of the city such as Qala-e-Musa, Bibi Mahro, Qala-e-Khater and Qala-e-Khayat, to be created,” said Hotaki adding the citizens would also be witnessing tangible economic and social changes, the statement quoted. Representatives of the donor countries attended the meeting also spoke about the draft and welcomed the plan that, they believed would provide more security and safety for the diplomatic enclave, said the statement.

After hearing the details about the plan by Hotaki, President Ghani said the move to implement the plan on the green area of the Kabul city would be effective to bringing change in the social life of the people as well as through which, most parts of the diplomatic area residents would be secured.