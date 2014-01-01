President Ghani chairs meeting of high council on rule of law, anti-corruption

KABUL: Presided over by President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, the session of rule of law and anti-corruption high council was held the other day at presidential palace.

In the session, minister of commerce and industries Hamayoun Rasa briefed related to reports of a delegation tasked for overall reviewing of AFSOTR company and said the delegation has been tasked to review contract between AFSOTR and Shewan and Azadi companies in connection with construction a building on a land which was the property of AFSOTR.

Related to the issue, the country’s President said that the issue had both judicial and economical dimensions and should be discussed in high economic council.

Chief Justice and Head of Supreme Court Sayed Yousuf Halim said that triple courts should decide related to the AFSOTR Company and the losses should be investigated and reviewed.

President Ghani also said that AFSOTR and Straus companies should be completely inspected and all investment and services delivered by the two companies should be clarified, adding that a clear announcement should done for delivering services so that we could finish limitation.

The country’s President further said that one of the options was dissolution, so discussion should be on mechanism and preparation of dissolution.

Afterwards, minister of justice Abdul Basir Anwar delivered a report related to military courts of defense ministry.

Related to military courts, the country’s President said that legal sections of ministry of national defense were not responsive, adding that these sections should be professional and at least courts’ authorizations should be clarified.

Later on, minister of justice delivered the session draft law on structure and authorization of judiciary force prepared in seven chapters and 89 articles.