Ruthless punishment of July 24 incident perpetrators promised

KABUL: President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, Mohammad Ashraf Ghani stressing a comprehensive investigation into July 24 attack in Kabul that left more than two dozen dead promising the perpetrators would be treated ruthlessly, a statement said.

The president who attended a memorial ceremony for July 24 attack victims in the capital, pledged a thorough probe and deterrent punishment for the assailants.

“Regretfully, the vacuum created by your colleagues demise would never be filled and we all sit on our sad hearth,” Ghani remarked.

President Ghani said he had ordered an investigation into the incident. “As you have seen, we have arrested those involved in the Kandahar attack.”

He hoped to could arrest the organizers of this incident too, but added the investigation was complicated and there was a need for enough time.

Ghani reiterated the enemies of Afghans would be shown no mercy. The government’s stance on spurning the demands of those threatening it with bloodshed should be clear to the people, he said.

Khadim Hussaini, speaking on behalf of the bereaved families, asked the president to create a scientific and cultural complex in memory of the victims.

He also suggested registration of the affected families with the Ministry of Labour, Social Affairs, Martyrs and Disabled. Hussain sought jobs for the victims’ children.

Ghani accepted demands of the victims’ families, but he hastened to explain meeting them would take time. He wished the injured a swift recovery.