President Ghani chairs NSC meeting

KABUL: President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan chaired a meeting of the National Security Council (NSC), discussing terrorist incidents took place during yesterday’s funeral ceremony, the presidential press office said Sunday.

The incidents were strongly condemned by the meeting in which treatment of the incidents’ injuries has been emphasized, said the statement adding those security officials failed to take security of the ceremony would be treated legally. Preparation for holding The Kabul Process Conference, expected to be attended by a number of international authorities and representatives was one of the agendas discussed in the meeting, said the statement.