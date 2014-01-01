Enemy wants to create division among Afghans, President Ghani

KABUL: A message, lamenting the families of those fallen and those sustained injuries in the recent terrorist attack, quoted President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, Mohammad Ashraf Ghani to condemn it in the strongest possible term and saying the main aim of the enemy was to create gap between the people and the government.

“They [the enemy] wants to create discord and division between the nation and the government as well as between two tribes, between elders and the youth, between man and woman, create distance between political activists and the social body and impose other various gaps to swallow our society,” the message read adding creating unrest was the secret of the terrorist groups success.

He said the enemy was not only attempting to kill the innocent and defenseless people of Afghanistan, but their main target was to create mayhem and chaos and public uproar as their devastating strategy’s results were seen in Libya, Somali, Mali, Yemen, Syria and other regions, the message quoted.

The message focused on The Kabul Process Conference, as calling the main target of the enemy was to disturb the process to ‘grab Afghanistan worldwide great opportunities.’

The president in the message went on as saying that what could foil all the enemy’s satanic plots was ‘our effort to remain alongside each other during the hard days.’

“We have to remain mourning for our casualties and heavy losses, we have to mourn our lost sons, brothers, sisters and relations… this is our common pain, none of the victims and those harmed in the incident, are alien. They are our part of body, member of our household, co-workers, neighbors and compatriots and losing each of them is unpleasant for us,” said the president but reiterated that the Afghans shouldn’t pave the way for the bloodthirsty enemy to use their innocent feelings and trap the country in their vicious tricks.

The president once again said his administration was committed to bring basic reforms in the security sector and other administrations, as he accepted the defections in the system leadership and assured to soon implement the reforming process all over the government institutions. “Those failed in their duties at any level would legally be treated.”

The president as quoted by the message welcomed the people’s criticism to the government as he said the national unity government leadership called it in the interest of the country and the nation.

The president recalled a Persian proverb saying “Cross the stream where is the shallowest” adding why the innocent may have been witnessing further suffering, why they should enter in clash with their security personnel to may cause the single nation’s raw affected by the terrorist activities.

“I, Dr. Abdullah, VP Danesh and other leading delegation of the government of national unity, with the support of you, the vigilant and patient nation, can punish the enemy who shed the blood of the country’s sons and replaced great and pleasant days with insecurity and instability,” said the president.

To conclude with, the president assured to have ordered the related organs to launch investigation into the Friday cases, recognize those ordered for shooting and those fired on the protesters, and bring them to justice.

“Our thoughts and hearts go out to those killed and injured in the incidents.”