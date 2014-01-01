Prof. Bawari meets Uruzgan elder assuring to help protect ancient sites

KABUL: Acting Minister of Information and Culture, Prof. Mohammad Rasoul Bawari in a meeting with an Urzgani elder, discussed some issues including cultural situation, the local Radio and TV, cooperation of the locals with the journalists and protection of ancient relics and sites in the province, said BNA in a report the other day.

The elder Haji Mohammad Rahimullah assured the acting minister about the Uruzgan local people in protection of ancient sites, people cooperation with media and expansion of cultural activities.