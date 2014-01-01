Afghans will never bow to terrorism: Envoy

TEHRAN: People of Afghanistan will never succumb to terror and dogmatism, Afghan Ambassador to Iran Nasir Ahmad Noor said on Sunday.

He made the remarks while commenting on a huge explosion that rocked Kabul’s diplomatic area on May 31 killing at least 100 and injuring 400 others. Also in another terror attack on June 3, at least 19 people have been killed by blasts at the funeral for a politician’s son who died in violent clashes in the Afghan capital Kabul.

Referring to the chain of terror incidents, the Afghan envoy thanked the Iranian officials and people sympathy with Afghan nation.

Afghanistan is a victim of proxy war of powers, he noted.

The Afghan ambassador added that the blind terrorism and their supporters in a coward attack targeted the civilians to uncover their hypocrisy.

“World sympathized with the Afghan nation on the terror attacks and the world sympathy was encouraging for our nation and military forces who are fighting terrorists,” he underlined.