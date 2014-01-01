President Ghani orders serious investigation over shooting of protestors

KABUL: Presided over by President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, exclusive security session was held with participation of high-ranking security officials to review Friday’s incident.
In the session held yesterday at presidential palace, first deep sadness was expressed over incident happened during demonstrations on Friday and overall report in connection with the incident was delivered by security officials.
In the session, it was decided that Friday’s incident should be seriously and completely reviewed and those acting against the country’s laws should be punished. The country’s President instructed security officials to adopt further measures for maintaining security of the people and spare no effort in this regard. The session was attended by vice president Mohammad Sarwar Danesh, chief executive Dr. Abdullah Abdullah, national security advisor Mohammad Hanif Atmar, special envoy to president on political affairs Dr. Mohammad Akram Khpelwak, general director of administrative affairs Abdul Salam Rahimi, advisor to President Shah Zaman Maiwandi, state minister on reforms in security sector Amrullah Saleh, head of local organs Abdul Baqi Popal and RS commander Gen. Nicholson. The Kabul Times
