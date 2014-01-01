President Ghani chairs high economic council session

KABUL: Presided over by President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, the high economic council’s session was held the other day at presidential palace.

In the session, aims of strategy for 1397 fiscal year such as providing big economic framework for national budget, creating financial policy instruction, determination income sources and accessible assistance, providing expenditures landscape based on predictions and national finance limits and identifying of big economic risks were delivered by officials of finance ministry.

In the document, it has been pointed that agricultural situation is to be improved and trust of private sector for investment in the country has been attracted and delivering government’s services to the people will increase, which will result in persuasion and development of all sectors.

In the finance document, incomes from domestic resources are estimated from 1685 – 1855 billion AFG in 2018 and 2019. Meanwhile, framework of international aids is considered based on commitments pledged by the international community in Warsaw and Brussels conferences, while optional development aids is considered based on donors’ commitments.

According to officials for ministry of finance, government priorities have been prepared based on Afghanistan national peace and development framework which included creating new system for development planning, national priorities, improvement of good governance, strengthening of national investment, economic development and creating job opportunities and decreasing poverty in the country.

Participants in the session delivered separately their visions and certain suggestions in this regard.

After hearing suggestions and discussions of the participants, the country’s President said these plans had serious problems and needed further work and consultations, adding that experiences of the developed countries should be used in this regard and serious work should be followed to get a good outcome. The Kabul Times