KABUL: President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani in a telephone contact extended deep sympathy and condolence to Senate’s first deputy over death of his elder son. The country’s President once again expressed his deep sympathy over death of Ezedyar’s son and extended condolence to the families of victims including family of Senate’s first deputy Mohammad Alam Ezedyar, prayed for the souls of victims of the incident and wished them paradise.

The Kabul Times