UN urges restraint after violent protests in capital

KABUL: The United Nations’ top envoy for Afghanistan has asked protesters in Kabul to exercise restraint and avoid violence, while expressing his understanding of their frustration over recent terrorist attacks, a statement from the UN mission in Kabul said.

Tadamichi Yamamoto, the secretary-general’s special representative for Afghanistan, said: “The genuine anger expressed by the protesters, many of whom suffered the loss of family and friends, is fully understandable.”

In a statement late on Friday, the diplomat said the tragic week had already caused too much civilian suffering to Afghanistan, and further violence would not solve any problems.

Protesters took to the streets of Kabul, following Wednesday’s terrorist attack in the diplomatic quarter of the city that killed and injured many civilians. The protesters blaming the government for not having been able to stop the attacks clashed with riot police.

Yamamoto, who is also the head of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), recognized the constitutional right of those with grievances to express them peacefully in public demonstrations, but reminded those protesting, and also those in a position to protect the protestors, that all have an obligation to avoid violence.