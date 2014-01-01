  • Email to a friend Email to a friend
President Ghani orders rebuilding of blast-damaged areas

President Ghani orders rebuilding of blast-damaged areas

1 hour ago
President Ghani orders rebuilding of blast-damaged areas
 KABUL: President Ashraf Ghani on Thursday ordered the Ministry of Urban Development (MoUD) and the Kabul Municipality to reconstruct the areas damaged in Wednesday’s deadly attack in the capital.
A statement from the Presidential Palace said Ghani issued the orders at a high-level meeting, which was attended by senior security and defense officials. They presented information about yesterday’s attack to the president.
Later, the president once again expressed his condolences to the victims’ kin and ordered security organs to comprehensively investigate the attack and take serious steps for improvement of public security.
Ghani also ordered security officials to share details of the attack with the public. The president ordered MoUD and municipality officials to reconstruct all areas damaged in Wednesday’s powerful explosion. According to the Ministry of Public Health, 80 civilians were killed and 450 others wounded in the truck suicide bombing close to Zanbaq Square in the area of the 10th police district. The Kabul Times
 

کیف ابزار 1 hour ago
Kabul mayor, told reporters that the incident had caused about a billion Afghanis loss. He said a survey was underway and the amount of losses could increase to four million Afghanis.
