President Ghani orders rebuilding of blast-damaged areas

KABUL: President Ashraf Ghani on Thursday ordered the Ministry of Urban Development (MoUD) and the Kabul Municipality to reconstruct the areas damaged in Wednesday’s deadly attack in the capital.

A statement from the Presidential Palace said Ghani issued the orders at a high-level meeting, which was attended by senior security and defense officials. They presented information about yesterday’s attack to the president.

Later, the president once again expressed his condolences to the victims’ kin and ordered security organs to comprehensively investigate the attack and take serious steps for improvement of public security.