Dozens killed, hundreds injured in Kabul sewage tanker bomb attack

“Enemies of the Afghan people committed an inhumane and callous crime by targeting a heavily crowded and busy location, martyring and wounding our fasting compatriots,” President Ghani “Those who kill us in the holy month of Ramadan don’t worth a call for peace,” CE Abdullah

KABULL: Horror and chaos grip the capital Kabul following a huge car bomb explosion, which according to the Health Ministry has so far claimed at least 90 lives and wounded about 463 others.

The bomb ripped through the Wazir Akbar Khan area of Kabul, home to foreign diplomatic missions and government offices, damaging dozens of vehicles and surrounding buildings.

According to Afghan officials, the explosives were packed in a sewage tanker. Most of the casualties were civilians, but the dead included Afghan security guards at diplomatic sites as well.

The Afghan Intelligence agency, NDS, in a brief statement, has blamed the Haqqani network, which allegedly is based in neighboring Pakistan and fighting alongside the Taliban. The NDS also asserted that Pakistan’s spy agency, ISI, helped in planning the attack.

The bombing happened in an area not far from the German embassy. Pictures circulated on social media showed the blast turned a portion of the diplomatic mission into ruins.

German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said an Afghan security guard was among those killed and that a number of employees were wounded. The French, Turkish and Iranian embassies are also among missions that suffered material damages.

A U.S. State Department spokesman said 11 U.S. citizens working as contractors in Afghanistan were injured. The explosion mostly devastated a nearby building, housing the main office of Roshan, the leading telecommunications service provider in Afghanistan.

Afghan security forces swiftly cordoned off the area, and international troops arrived at the site to assist in rescue efforts.

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani condemned the attack, saying enemies of the Afghan people committed an inhumane and callous crime by targeting a heavily crowded and busy location of Wazir Mohammad Akbar Khan in Kabul, martyring and wounding our fasting compatriots.

“Committing war crimes and killing the innocent people in the name of Islam, terrorist groups are fully ignorant of religious teachings. These criminals always target sacred locations, mosques, religious scholars, children and women,” the president said as quoted in a press release issued by the presidential press office soon after the deadly attack.

“Our Muslim nation who is observing fast in this holy month of Ramadan can better understand the rationale behind this reprehensible terror attack, thus will never ever allow these criminals to impose their will on our compatriots through coercion, fear and terror,” the president added.

We are calling on the world particularly the Muslim nations to ramp up pressure on those supporting terrorist outfits so that terrorism should not be used as an instrument against other countries.

President Ghani condemned this terrorist attack in the strongest terms. He said, “Even in this holy month of Ramadan which is a month of worship, virtue and blessings, terrorists have no intention to stop killing the innocent people.”

President Ghani offered his deep condolences to the martyrs and wounded of the bereaved families. He prayed of a high rank in paradise to the martyred and speedy recovery to the wounded.

Meanwhile Brig. Gen. Hassan Shah Frogh, 101 Asmayee Police Zone commander, told a press conference here that their initial investigation showed the target of the attack was the German Embassy.

“We had prior information about such an attack, therefore measures were taken for its prevention, but Kabul is a crowded city and is built against the master plan, if septic tanks are not allowed for sanitation, no one would be able to walk in the city due to bad smell,” he said.

He said police were strictly investigating the incident and owners of septic tank companies had been called to help identify the septic tank used in the attack.

Chief Executive Dr. Abdullah Abdullah also condemned the attack in its strongest terms.

“I strongly condemn the terrorist attack in Kabul. I stand in solidarity with the victim families. We want peace but, those who kill us in the holy month of Ramadan don’t worth a call for peace, they must be destroyed and uprooted,” Dr. Abdullah said.

Officials said the explosion caused damages to buildings located within a four-kilometer radius.

Abdullah Habibizai, acting Kabul mayor, told reporters that the incident had caused about a billion Afghanis loss. He said a survey was underway and the amount of losses could increase to four million Afghanis.

Roshan Telecom, Zanbaq Sabiqa Hotel, Eagger Camp, 1TV, Azizi Bank, German Embassy and Kabul Star Hotel bore the brunt of the situation, he said.

Habibzai said the municipality had cleaned the incident area and initial work on repairing damaged roads, footways and government organs such as Ministry of Foreign Affairs, offices of vice-presidents and office of Government Media and Information Center (GMIC) was underway.