Afghanistan seeks commercial relations with Azerbaijan

KABUL: Azerbaijan’s deputy minister of foreign affairs, Araz Azimov, called on President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani on Wednesday at the Presidential Palace, a statement from the presidential press office said.

According to the statement, Azimov said his country was set to host the ‘Ministerial Conference of the Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process’ late in the year.

Azerbaijan’s president had officially invited President Ghani to attend the conference, the ambassador was quoted as saying in a statement from the Presidential Palace.

During the meeting, both sides discussed various topics, particularly the expansion of ties between Afghanistan and Azerbaijan in various fields.

Azimov said Afghanistan and Azerbaijan had a common culture. He called achievements by the unity government appreciable, adding his country would continue to support Afghanistan.

He also added his country was ready to support Afghanistan in the spheres of education, equipping security forces, medical, construction and gas pipelines. He demanded the expansion of commercial links between the two countries.

Thanking the Azerbaijan president for the formal invitation to the HoA meet, President Ghani urged the forum to enhance its focus on combating terrorism and its abettors.

Afghanistan had established good economic and commercial relations with regional countries, especially the Central Asian republics, and it wanted to improve cooperation with Azerbaijan, he noted.

President Ghani hoped the two countries through strengthening trade ties would reduce prices of different products. He also said that Afghanistan had good trade links with China, Iran and Turkey. He called Afghanistan an Asian intersection, connecting Central with South Asia.

The president hoped representatives of Azerbaijan’s private sector would visit Afghanistan to explore investment opportunities in cooperation with Afghan counterparts. President Ghani asked Azerbaijan to help equip the Afghan National Police Hospital.