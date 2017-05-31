  • Email to a friend Email to a friend
President Ghani chairs Armed Forces Command-in-Chief meeting

By admin 31/05/2017

By admin 31/05/2017
President Ghani chairs Armed Forces Command-in-Chief meeting
 KABUL: President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan chaired a meeting of the Armed Forces Command-in-Chief, held at the presidential palace, his office said Tuesday.
A statement from the Presidential Press Office said that the meeting discussed security issues of Ghazni, Zabul, Kandahar, Uruzgan, Helmand and Badghis, and the organs concerned have been directed to do more for improvement of the situation in the provinces.
In the meeting, providing safe and secure atmosphere for the citizens during the holy month of Ramadan had been emphasized, and the targeted and successful devotion and sacrifices of the country’s security and defense forces have been appreciated.
The meeting also instructed the related organs for duly meeting the problems of the martyrs’ bereaved families, said the statement.
The Kabul Times
 

pinkymacalrine 17 hours 1 minute ago
