CM holds routine session

KABUL: Chaired by chief executive Dr. Abdullah Abdullah, the council of ministers session was held yesterday.

In the session, chief executive in his speeches pointed to recent snowfalls in the country and said as rainfall and snowfall was good news for the people, unfortunately recent snowfalls have been followed by casualties.

Dr. Abdullah Abdullah further said that for investigating to the situation of those affected by recent natural incidents, state minister for counter disaster and all other government institutions were asked for serious attention in this regard.

The country’s chief executive in his speech welcomed recent agreement worth $ 55.6 signed between Da Afghanistan Brishna Sharkat (DABS) and an Indian company for distribution electricity to three southern provinces.

According to the session’s agenda, minister of national defense reported related to security situation of the country.

Afterwards, state minister for counter disasters and natural incidents briefed related to recent rainfalls and snowfalls in the country.

He said that snowfalls were covering 11 provinces of the country, adding that the people in Badakhshan particularly in Pamir area had faced with serious problems and the needs of people have been addressed through Tajikistan.

Based on the report, a number of vehicles have stuck in avalanches in Badakhshan, Salang pass is open and heavy snowfalls in central areas of the country, but fortunately with no casualties.

Hajigag pass is open despite heavy rainfall which has also created problems in Ghor, while floods have flown in Zabul province.

Based on the report, 29 people have died and 25 other sustained injuries due to recent snowfalls and natural incidents in the country.