Further attention to be paid for reconstruction of Ghazni in 2017, CE

KABUL: Chief Executive, Dr. Abdullah Abdullah met yesterday with a number of elders, ulema and influential figures of Ghazni.

In the meeting, elders of the province said that residents of Ghazni were ready to cooperate with national unity government in security and development, but management, resources and coordination of the government were needed in this regard.

Elders of the provinces asserted that the people of Ghazni were anticipating the government to pay further attention to improvement of security situation and providing public services to the people.

After hearing demands and suggestions of the elders of Ghazni, the country’s chief executive said national unity government was making effort towards improvement of living situation of the people, reconstruction of least-developed provinces and adopting security measures for suppressing terrorists and maintaining security for the people.

According to another report, chief executive Dr. Abdullah Abdullah asked relevant government institutions for clarification related to problems in the balance of the past three months, instructing that the problems should be solved.