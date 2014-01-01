VP chairs laws committee

KABUL: Chaired by second vice president Sarwar Danesh, the laws committee’s session was held yesterday.

In the sessions, based on the agenda, draft law on financial counters was discussed and reviewed by members of the committee.

The law has been prepared in 20 articles for management of relevant affairs to issuing accounting license to counters, providing transparent facility and standard accounting and standardizing credibility of financial accountings.

After overall discussion and delivering visions in this regard, the draft law was approved by the committee and was decided that ministry of justice should finalize and process the draft.

Meanwhile, based on the agenda regulation for management of digital TV network’s activity was discussed and reviewed by members of the committee.

The regulation has been prepared in 31 articles for effectively making use of frequency as rare source, observing the international agreements and commitments related to changing the analog system to digital strengthening and access to more TV channels.

According to another report, a session was held under the chairmanship of the second vice president Sarwar Daensh for amendment and modification of a number of articles of the draft regulation on private higher education institutes.