Home | National | FM Rabbani praises Indonesian support to Afghanistan

By KT 1 hour ago
KABUL: Minister of Foreign Affairs Salahuddin Rabbani met the outgoing Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to Kabul, Ansary Tajudeen in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here yesterday, the MoFA said in a statement.

At the outset, Minister Rabbani praised the efforts and valuable services of Ambassador Tajudeen towards expansion of amicable relations between Afghanistan and Indonesia, as well as expressed his appreciation for the cooperation of this country with Afghanistan, particularly in the sphere of Afghan peace efforts and preparation for the visit of Afghan and Indonesian scholars from each other countries.

In turn, Ambassador Tajudeen reassured of his country’s strong commitment to cooperate with Afghanistan in the areas of security, peace and stability, as well as training of Afghan forces in the field of counter-terrorism.

He also wished a prosperous and stable future for Afghanistan.

The Kabul Times

 

