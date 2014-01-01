NPC approves 8 contracts worth 7.4 billion Afs

KABUL: The National Procurement Commission (NPC) with President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani on the chair held session here the other day, and was attended by the U.S. Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction John Sopko, a statement said.

According to presidential press office, at the outset, the president congratulated Afghanistan’s improvement in international transparency corruption index, calling it the result of hard works of the National Procurement Authority and the commission as well as the reforms in procurement process.

Meanwhile, the officials of the National Procurement Authority thanked President Ghani’s sincere support of reformation in procurement process, pledging to spare no effort in fighting corruption and to bring transparency in the contracts, the statement added.

Furthermore, the commission evaluated the ministries’ proposed contracts in line with the agenda and approved eight contracts worth 7.4 billion Afghanis and rejected 11 more for further technical and professional emulation. The approved contracts are as follows:

Designing and construction of Balkh’s Tangi-e-Shadian and Samangan’s Ab Kalai dams which had earlier been approved by the commission. Reconstruction of Shaflan canal in Pashtun Zarghon district of Herat Province. Modification in contracts related to construction of dam in Yatim Tapa and consolidation of Amu riverbanks in Yangi Qala district of Takhar province. Modification in contract related to construction of Jabel Saraj-Nejrab road. Purchasing and installation of IT related equipment in Kabul University, Polytechnic University, Kabul Medical University and institutes of higher education in Parwan and Wardak provinces and a number of maintenance contracts related to Ministry of Interior.

Those contracts which were rejected for further technical assessment were included designing and construction of dams in Paktia, Khost, Laghman, Bamyan Daikundi, Farah, Parwan, Ghor, Badghis, Takhar, Kandahar and Uruzgan provinces.

Talking over the contracts, President Ghani said building of dams is the government and people’s top priority and urgent need, adding the national procurement commission, considering the challenges and corruption in the past, doing its best to implement the projects sans any challenges and problems.

According to presidential press office, the president also emphasized on establishing of the investment opportunities, adding private sector, in particular the companies with good potentials should be given the chance in implementation of the projects.

Meanwhile the commission suspended the contract of Mazar-e-Sharif electricity enterprise, instructing the presidential advisor on economic affairs and the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum to present a draft on renovation and standardization of the enterprise to the High Economic Council, the statement added.

The meeting was attended by the second vice president, Mohammad Sarwar Danesh, Chief Executive Dr. Abdullah Abdullah, Ministers of Justice, Economy and Finance, SIGAR observers, Economic commission members of both upper and lower houses of the parliament, CSTC-A of Resolute Support mission and The Parliamentary Anti-Corruption Caucus (PACC).

The Kabul Times

