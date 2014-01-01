Govt. to tackle Faryab problems, Massoud

KABUL: Zia Massoud, the President’s Special Representative on Reforms and Good Governance met with a number of Faryab’s Garziwan district representatives, during which the participants briefed their problems, Bakhtar News Agency (BNA) reported.

According to the agency, the participants also pointed at lack of drinking water, hospital, school and road problems in their district and asked for the solution.

In the meeting, Zia Massoud stated that the government will make effort to solve Farayb problems, particularly the Garziwan district’s, and vowed to meet their problems through concerned ministries and relevant officials, the agency added. The Kabul Times

