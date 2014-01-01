  • Email to a friend Email to a friend
  • Print version Print version
  • Plain text Plain text

Tagged as:

No tags for this article

Rate this article

0
Home | National | FM Rabbani, British ambassador discuss regional issues

FM Rabbani, British ambassador discuss regional issues

By KT 49 minutes ago
Font size: Decrease font Enlarge font
FM Rabbani, British ambassador discuss regional issues

KABUL: Foreign Minister, Salahuddin Rabbani met with British ambassador to Kabul at his office, during which regional and international issues were discussed, Bakhtar News Agency (BNA) reported Sunday.
According to the agency, Minister Rabbani and British Ambassador discussed Afghanistan-Britain mutual relations and cooperation and exchanged views on current political issues and the government efforts on restoring peace and stability in the country.
 The Kabul Times
 

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha