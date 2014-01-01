FM Rabbani, British ambassador discuss regional issues

- Home
KABUL: Foreign Minister, Salahuddin Rabbani met with British ambassador to Kabul at his office, during which regional and international issues were discussed, Bakhtar News Agency (BNA) reported Sunday.
According to the agency, Minister Rabbani and British Ambassador discussed Afghanistan-Britain mutual relations and cooperation and exchanged views on current political issues and the government efforts on restoring peace and stability in the country.
The Kabul Times
