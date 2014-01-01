People’s support essential to implement govt.’s projects, President Ghani

KABUL: President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani met with members of Solidarity Council of Jamiat-e-Islami party of Afghanistan here yesterday morning, a statement said.

According to presidential press office, the members of Solidarity Council of Jamiat-e-Islami party of Afghanistan, which are mostly the country’s national, Jihadi and political figures drummed up support to the national unity government’s programs.

Thanking the Council’s support of the government, the president said that people’s cooperation, in particular the politicians and elders ones, would definitely have positive impact on implementation of government’s plan and projects.

