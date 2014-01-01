Contracts for power distribution in 3 provinces signed

KABUL: Da Afghanistan Brishna Sherkat (DABS) and Jagwar and Ingelik international companies have signed contracts for design, procurement, equipment and distribution of electricity networks to Logra, Paktia and Khost provinces in presence of President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani.

In a ceremony held yesterday on this occasion at presidential palace, head of DABS Qutratullah Delawari first spoke related to importance of the respective contracts in creating employment opportunities, economic development and improvement of living situation of the people.

Delawari said that the respective project worth $ 55.8 million would be funded by Asian Development Bank, adding that the project would be completed simultaneously with 500 volt project of central Asia in two years.

Signing of such contracts would help implement goals of DABS in transmission of electricity to remote areas of the country, Delawari added.

Delawari further said that by completion of the projects 13000 subscribers in Logra, 18500 in Paktia and Waza Zadran and 13000 more electricity subscribers would benefit the electricity.

Afterwards, ADB representative to Afghanistan Thomas Panella spoke and said that ADB was honored to help Afghanistan in electricity development sector, adding that the bank was committed to continued assistance to Afghanistan in extension of electricity projects and infrastructures. Pointing to importance of such projects in improvement of economic life of the people, ADB representative said by completion of the projects development and employment would increase and reduce poverty in the country.

The Kabul Times

