President Ghani calls for enhancing ties with Indonesia

KABUL: President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani met with outgoing Indonesian ambassador, Ansari Tajuddin here at presidential palace yesterday, a statement said.

According to presidential press office, President Ghani thanking Indonesia’s support to Afghanistan in different fields, in particular in human resources capacity building, praised efforts of the outgoing ambassador in strengthening bilateral ties between the two countries.

Regarding Afghanistan and Indonesia as two friend and Islamic countries, the president asked for much more to institutionalize the Islamic values.

The president called extremism against Islamic values, adding joint efforts needed to prevent activities of the extremist groups and those who want to defame Islam. Wishing the outgoing ambassador best of luck in his new careers, the president emphasized for enhanced mutual ties. The outgoing Indonesian ambassador said that he has done much to bolster the bilateral ties between the two countries, adding such relation would be continued in the future as well. The Kabul Times

