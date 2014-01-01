We support transparent elections: Dr. Abdullah told EU ambassador

KABUL: Chief Executive Dr. Abdullah Abdullah met EU ambassador and special envoy to Afghanistan, Franz Michael Mellbin here at Sapidar palace yesterday, a statement said.

According to Chief Executive Press office, both sides discussed reform in electoral panel, political situation and Melbin’s recent visit from Pakistan.

Hinting to Chief Executive Office’s commitment of reform in electoral panels, Dr. Abdullah said national unity government is committed to establish a transparent environment for the holding of upcoming elections.

Ambassador Melbin also said EU would support holding of a transparent elections, prevention of fraud and registration of the voters in specific voting zones.

Reviewing the Afghan-Pak relations, both sides emphasized on enhacing economic ties and jointly fight against terrorism.

