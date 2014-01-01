  • Email to a friend Email to a friend
  • Print version Print version
  • Plain text Plain text

Tagged as:

No tags for this article

Rate this article

0
Home | National | We support transparent elections: Dr. Abdullah told EU ambassador

We support transparent elections: Dr. Abdullah told EU ambassador

By KT 19 minutes ago
Font size: Decrease font Enlarge font
We support transparent elections: Dr. Abdullah told EU ambassador

KABUL: Chief Executive Dr. Abdullah Abdullah met EU ambassador and special envoy to Afghanistan, Franz Michael Mellbin here at Sapidar palace yesterday, a statement said.
According to Chief Executive Press office, both sides discussed reform in electoral panel, political situation and Melbin’s recent visit from Pakistan.
Hinting to Chief Executive Office’s commitment of reform in electoral panels, Dr. Abdullah said national unity government is committed to establish a transparent environment for the holding of upcoming elections.
Ambassador Melbin also said EU would support holding of a transparent elections, prevention of fraud and registration of the voters in specific voting zones.
Reviewing the Afghan-Pak relations, both sides emphasized on enhacing economic ties and jointly fight against terrorism.
The Kabul Times
 

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha