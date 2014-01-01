Chakhansoori appointed as deputy of government coordinating affairs for general directorate of administrative affairs

KABUL: Based on suggestion of general directorate of presidential office’s administrative affairs and approval of President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, President Spokesperson Mohammad Haroon Chakhansoori has been appointed deputy of government coordinating affairs for presidential office’s general directorate of administrative affairs.

Chakhansoori has completed his higher education to master level in public management and policy in Sydney University of Australia.

Previously, he had worked as head of receptions for presidential office and also worked in World Bank.

