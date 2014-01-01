Dr. Sadat emphasizes on reconstruction of Ghazni’s historical monuments

KABUL: Acting minister of information and culture and deputy minister on youth affairs Dr. Kamal Sadat met senator Anarkali Honaryar here yesterday in his office and emphasized on reconstruction of historical and old temples and Daramsals of Ghazni province, BNA reported.

According to the agency, at the outset, Anarkali Honaryar, representative of the Hindu minority in Upper House asked Ministry of Information and Culture to reconstruct Ghazni’s old temples and Daramsals which has over one thousands of historical background and are now at the verge of collapse.

According to her, Afghanistan is consisting of different ethnics and tribes, adding Hindu people are also among them. She added that many proposals made during the last three years for reconstruction of Hindu temples in Ghazni, but no tangible measures have been taken yet.

Calling Hindu and Sikh community as one of the important part of the Afghan community, Dr. Sadat said that rehabilitation of the historical monuments is the main responsibility of the MoIC, adding necessary steps would be taken to reconstruct the Hindu temples in Ghazni province.

According to another report, acting minister of information and culture held videoconference with Balkh director of information and culture and emphasized on principle of reward and punishment.

Provincial director of information and cultural enumerated a series of their problems, including the human resources, asking the acting minister to address their challenges.

Dr. Sadat asked the provincial directorate to prepare a draft on their problems, and send it to the Ministry at the earliest, so that steps to be taken to solve them.

