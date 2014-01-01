Saudi Arabia aid committee submits equipped library to Najmul Madaris Madrassa in Nangarhar

KABUL: Saudi Arabia aid committee has submitted an equipped library along with books and appliances to Najmul Madaris madrasa in Nangarhar in presence of representatives of education ministry.

The total cost of the equipped library was $ 218906.

Construction and equipment of the library with books, computers and furniture has been submitted based on MoU signed between Saudi Arabia’s embassy to Kabul and ministry of education in 2013.

According to the MoU, Saudi Arabia’s aid committee will distribute thousands of text books and stationeries including student boxes and copies of the Holy Quran to students of religious madrasas registered in ministry of education and will construct and equip libraries for famous darul olums in Afghanistan. The first phase of the project was executed in 2013 and nearly 20000 students benefited, while the second phase of the project is under way. In near future, the respective committee will also submit another equipped library to Asadia madrasa in Balkh. It is worth mentioning that Saudi Arabia aid committee has provided aid to the people of Afghanistan in various sections such as education, health and others since 2002 and the aid will continue in the future as well.

The Kabul Times

