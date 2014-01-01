Praying ceremony for deceased Pir Gilani held

KABUL: Praying ceremony of the deceased Pir Sayed Ahmad Gilani, leader of Mili Mahaz Islamic Party and chairman of high peace council was held Thursday at presidential palace with participation of President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani.

In the ceremony, the Holy Quran was recited by Qari Barakatullah Saleem and a number of other memorizers of the country and prayed for the soul of the deceased Pir Sayed Ahmad Gilani.

At the end of the ceremony, based on suggestion of the deceased Gilani’s family and convening commission of the deceased funeral, burying and praying ceremony and in presence of President Ghani, Hazrat Sibghatullah Mujadidi, the turban of the deceased Pir Sayed Ahmad Gilani was put on head of Gilani’s elder son Sayed Hamid Gilani and wished him further successes towards serving the people of Afghanistan and implementation of Pir Gilani’s aspirations.

Afterwards, the deceased Pir Gilani’s elder son Sayed Hamid Gilani thanked the country’s President for expressing sadness with his family asserted that as his father he would make effort to stand beside the government for national sovereignty and maintaining peace and stability in the country.

He asked armed insurgents to end violence and join peace process through intra-Afghan dialogue.

The ceremony was attended by the country’s President, second vice president Sarwar Danesh, chief executive Dr. Abdullah Abdullah, former president Hamid Karzai, Hazrat Sibghatullah Mujadidi and Abdul Rab Rasoul Sayaf, chief justice Sayed Yousuf Halim, attorney general Farid Hamidi and a number of representatives of people in national assembly, cabinet members and family members of the deceased Pir Gilani.

